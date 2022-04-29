New athletic director named at Penn State

Patrick Kraft, currently the AD at Boston College, begins his tenure with the Nittany Lions in July.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State University has named its new athletic director.

Patrick Kraft, current director of athletics at Boston College, was appointed Penn State's vice president for Intercollegiate Athletics, effective July 1, 2022, according to a release from the university.

Kraft's 15-year career in intercollegiate athletics includes leadership roles at Boston College, Temple University, Loyola University Chicago, and Indiana University.

Since 2020, Kraft has led Boston College's National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I program with 31 varsity teams.

Before his tenure at Boston College, Kraft served as the director of intercollegiate athletics at Temple University, following a term as the university's deputy athletic director, as executive senior associate athletic director at Loyola University Chicago, and as senior assistant athletic director for marketing at Indiana University, his alma mater, where he played football from 1997 to 1999.

Kraft takes over for Sandy Barbour, who announced her retirement in March.