Former Penn State president Graham Spanier released from prison after serving 58 days

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — Note: The video is from 2019.

The long and winding legal road for former Penn State president Graham Spanier has taken another turn.

Spanier has been released from prison after serving 58 days for endangering the welfare of children, according to court records and reporting by the Associated Press.

Spanier's sentence was part of the fallout from the scandal involving former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky. He was charged for his lack of action after a report that Sandusky had been seen sexually abusing a boy on Penn State's campus.

The 73-year-old Spanier still faces two months of electronic monitoring at home, followed by two years of probation.

Spanier received a report from two of his top lieutenants in early 2001 that a graduate assistant football coach had happened upon Sandusky and the boy in a team shower on a Friday night.