Difference in COVID testing has Stanford coach, others upset

Add COVID-19 testing to the differences between the women's and men's tournaments that has coaches and players unhappy in Texas about what they say is a growing list of inequities.

The NCAA has run 8,015 tests through Saturday with only one confirmed positive at the women's tournament using daily antigen testing.

The men are using daily PCR tests, considered more accurate.

A few false positives at the women's tournament have been quickly retested using the PCR test.