Brugler, Johnson, Ceppi, and Kapp return for their senior seasons at Bucknell

Coach of the year Trevor Woodruff starts his 2nd season in Lewisburg.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Last season ended at (24-6) with a regular-season championship in the Patriot League for the Bucknell Women's Basketball team. 1st-year head coach Trevor Woodruff named Coach of the Year, Ellie Mack Player of the Year but that Bison team never finished the Patriot League playoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

"For the most part we are optimistic. You know just the fact that we are moving forward towards playing once we get to January has all of us feeling optimistic. Obviously, the challenges have been incredible and the sacrifices that everybody has had to make just to get to this point," said Trevor.

Mack and her 15ppg are gone but a core four return led by seniors Tessa Brugler, Ally Johnson, Autumn Ceppi, and Abby Kapp. A Patriot League only season begins January 2nd with Navy.

"Last year we we're not done. We have unfinished business that we want to finish this year, and I think that it motivates us and helps us. We want to work hard to achieve what we achieved last year, and reach it to the NCAA tournament," said Tessa.

"I think that everyone is just really excited to get back into playing games. Right now we are really in the grind of just of practice and getting back to where we need to be especially getting into quarantine later. It's kind of nice that we have been able to progressively build," said Ally.

"This year above all others years you are going to need your entire roster to play, because you just don't know who you are going to have," added Trevor.

With their classwork finished at the university this semester and behind them, the women can now focus on the small things in the game of basketball. Get better at that and get ready for the season.

"Especially like going right into Patriot League play without having any non-conference or any scrimmages. Like we need to be on top of our game," added Ally.

"It's good free time. We use this. We get in the gym extra. We are here everyday working doing something," added Tessa.