Susquehanna University Suspends Winter Sports Due To COVID-19 Concerns

River Hawks Men's and Women's Basketball Seasons Canceled in the Landmark Conference

SCRANTON, Pa. — On Friday Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green suspended all winter sports which includes men's and women's basketball in the Landmark Conference. It follows the Centennial Conference cancelling competition and championships for all fall and winter sports. We talked with River Hawks Head Men's Basketball Coach Frank Marcinek about the season being canceled.

"Unfortunately that is what we have decided. I can understand where are administration is coming from and I feel horrible for my team especially the seniors. They only get one chance to be a college player your senior year where we should be really good and it's not going to happen. It is what it is. You just got to roll with the punches," said Frank.

Marcinek's entire team is home now on winter break. But during the fall semester the COVID-19 virus hit his team hard.

"We had a big spike. I think we went 11 weeks and had 14 cases on campus and then in one week we had like 50 so everything went virtual. They shut us down and I think the guys went home probably the week of November 9th somewhere there about," again said Frank.

Last year the River Hawks went (21-8) overall. They we're (11-3) in the Landmark Conference that they won and then they lost in the 2nd round of the NCAA tournament to #9 Wittenberg but only by 4 points. And Coach Marcinek had his top 4 scorers returning so a crushing blow to have the season canceled.

"I have never had a winter off. The winter's have always just flown by and I always joked that one of the reason's that I have the greatest job in the world is because the time that you want to be busy I was busiest. So unfortunately now we just have to find ways to stay safe and stay busy," added Frank.

Marcinek worries about friends and family then shifts focus to the front line workers in all the area hospitals fighting this virus and protecting patients, and still finds time to watch some basketball on television.

"You have to stay involved. Having the chance to watch some games on TV has at least filled the void a little bit," said Frank.