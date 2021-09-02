Basketball Player Maddie Kelley Graduates With Her Nursing Degree From Wilkes University In Four Months

Kelley starts play in the MAC this week with an 8 game schedule

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Maddie Kelley arrived at Wilkes University four years ago from Dallas high-school. She graduates with her nursing degree in four months. Balancing basketball and the books was always a challenge.

"It's crazy to think about but in four months I will be out there as a new graduate nurse working in the middle of a pandemic. I mean it has me a little bit nervous, but I know everyone is in it together," said Maddie.

"She is a terrific definition of a student-athlete playing two sports here at Wilkes and going through nursing and doing all of her clinical's. And when she comes in here she gives you 110% and I know that is exactly what she is doing when she is out in the workforce too," said Tara.

It's a quick 8 game schedule here in the MAC and then onto championship week. Back in January the NCAA canceled the Division III National Championships so there will be no post-season in Division III.

"If you would of told me six months ago that we would have the opportunity to play 8-10 conference games you know I would of been highly skeptical, but our school has been unbelievable with Dr. Cant our President, Vice-President Adams and our Athletic Director Adelene Malatesta they have really worked hard to put protocols in place and make it a safe environment and let our guys do what they want to do which is go out there and be student athletes," said Izzi.

The Colonels visit DeSales on Thursday to open play in the MAC. Landon Henry from Hughesville is one of five seniors on the current roster happy to have a chance to play some games.

"We are super excited I mean to have the opportunity to be out here and play I mean not all schools have the opportunity so super grateful of the university and also the MAC to put this together for us," said Landon.

"Sports has always meant a lot to me, and I knew that I wanted to play in college but I also really wanted to come here for nursing as well so it was all about time management and I think that it took me a little bit but I finally got it down," added Maddie.