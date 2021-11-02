Landon Gabriel Ready To Begin 1st Season As The Head Men's Basketball Coach At Lackawanna College

Gabriel spent the last 13 seasons at Carbondale Area high-school

SCRANTON, Pa. — "Now we are going to be a little tighter soft toss all right. Do we remember how this works? Ready go ahead. Start it moving," said Landon.

Landon Gabriel is now the head basketball coach at Lackawanna College. He takes over the Falcons program after the 2019 investigation that revealed a planned fight that former players attended and cheered on. Three people we're sent to the hospital from that event and several players dismissed from the team along with three coaches and Lackawanna scrapping their remaining 29 games back in 2019. Gabriel now just wants to get started with this new group of Falcons.

"We are very excited obviously. There was no season last year for Lackawanna Men's basketball. I came in and started fresh start for our team and our coaching staff, and we are looking forward to getting out on the floor Thursday night. It's been a long process obviously," added Landon.

Prior to getting the job here at Lackawanna College Coach Gabriel spent the last 13 seasons as the head coach at Carbondale Area High-School. He has the task of re-building this Falcons program.

"Coach Larson got in touch with me first and said Landon there is an opening down here we had worked together for the last 13 years I really think that this would be a great place for you. You would fit in well down here," again said Landon.

"We played a lot of good talent. Coming here is basically the same thing. We want to get out and run in transition. It's the same thing from high-school," said Ahmir.

"The reason that I came here is because of the love that they showed me when they we're recruiting me. Like not last year but the previous year before that they had a good team and the way that they played. So the way that we can just come and build as one I just want to come for that," said A'Quele.

Gabriel brought onto his staff Kirk Fallon and his experience from Keystone College, Mike Morgan the former Riverside coach and Al Callejas Jr. to help put this all freshman roster together.