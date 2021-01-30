Lackawanna Trail Graduate Keith Gavin In His 4th Season As The Pittsburgh Panthers Head Wrestling Coach

The Panthers finished as the ACC Runner-up in 2020

SCRANTON, Pa. — Competing in the Atlantic Coast Conference-the University of Pittsburgh wrestling program ranked 12th in the country is led by Keith Gavin a graduate of Lackawanna Trail high-school where he wrestled. Keith then continued his wrestling career with the Panthers as a 2007 National runner-up, and in 2008 he was the National Champion. This is year four at Pittsburgh at the helm. Last season they finished as the ACC runner-up and had 7 wrestlers qualify for the NCAA tournament.

"You know obviously this year has been a weird year with COVID-19 and everything, so we have a much shortened season than what we are used to. So we are kind of getting right into it. You know we only have two out of conference duals. We are now in the ACC dual meet schedule and we have 3 more left and then the ACC tournament," said Keith.

In 2012 Gavin placed 3rd in the US Olympic Trials. Then won the US National Championships the following two years, and was a runner-up to Ed Ruth from Penn State in the World Team Trials in 2014.

"When you are surrounded by good people I think that you put yourself in a good situation for future success and I was a very fortunate. I was lucky," added Keith.

The University of Pittsburgh has 16 National Wrestling Champions in it's history. Keith Gavin happens to be the last wrestler to win one. That was in 2008. Certainly a special time and year for Keith.

Luke Kemerer showed great strength to earn a win in the final seconds.



💪 @Luke_Kemerer31 #pinzburgh » #H2P pic.twitter.com/yaOTwRCQnJ — Pitt Wrestling (@Pitt_WRES) January 24, 2021

"It puts a lot on you that senior year. You don't want to feel that again. You don't want to come so close and fall short. So when I finally did it my senior year it was such a relieving feeling and something that I definitely will never forget," again said Keith.

Wrestlers from Pennsylvania fill up Keith Gavin's team. Being in the same state as the Nittany Lions and coach Cael Sanderson has it's challenges.

"For us we just kind of focus on making our program as strong as we can and sticking to our plan and hopefully we can catch them one day," said Keith.

Last year's NCAA Wrestling Championships we're canceled due to the COVID-19 virus. The 2021 ACC Championships are in February in Raleigh North Carolina, and the NCAA Championships will be held in March in St. Louis.