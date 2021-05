Cole Serfass had RBI 3b and 2b in the first two innings as Palmerton crushed Catasauqua, 10-0, in the District XI 'AAA' baseball playoffs.

Cole Serfass had RBI 3b and 2b in the first two innings as Palmerton crushed Catasauqua, 10-0, in the District XI 'AAA' baseball playoffs.