Coaches vs Cancer NEPA Golf Classic to Feature Gerry McNamara, Honor Jake Kosierowski

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Less than a year after the inaugural Coaches vs Cancer NEPA Golf Classic this past October, the organization is getting ready for the second annual event next month. Last year's tournament with ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi was so successful, they're doing it again. The speaker this year is another big name from college basketball, from a little closer to home.
"We're looking forward to having Gerry McNamara, Coach McNamara from Syracuse as our guest speaker and our field is full right now of golfers," Coaches vs Cancer NEPA Chairman Andrew Kettel said. "So, we're excited about that and we're also really excited to honor one of my former players, who's a cancer survivor, Jake Kosierowski."
"I was diagnosed at the age of 4," Kosierowski said. "So, cancer's been a part of my life for as long as I can remember and to be the honoree this year at the Coaches vs Cancer golf tournament, it's the golf and such a great cause and I feel like a case like mine, it stresses the importance for the research."
Kosierowski also mentioned it was that unique, NEPA support that helped him beat cancer, twice. The tournament is June 27th at Glen Oak Country Club in Clarks Summit. While all the spots to play are filled up, you can still attend the dinner and the program. You can find more information on their website, as well as on the organization's Facebook page.