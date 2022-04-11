Ciera Toomey commits to UNC

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Super 16 girls big school player of the year is preparing for the next step in her college basketball career. Dunmore junior Ciera Toomey and her family gathered at Riverfront Sports Complex to announce which school she chose.

Toomey will be a Tarheel!! The 6'4" junior still has plenty of basketball left to play but Ciera says she's thrilled for the opportunity to play for North Carolina. The Lady Bucks standout had a stellar season going for her until the District 2 championships... when she blew out her ACL. The injury didn't deter UNC from pursuing Ciera and she said she knew then that this was the right choice for her.

