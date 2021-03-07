Christian Fermin Commits to VCU

Pocono Mountain West Forward To Play for Rams and Mahanoy City-Native Mike Rhoads

SCRANTON, Pa. — Saturday was decision day for one of the best high school basketball players not just in our area, but in the country. Christian Fermin made it official on social media. He's playing for Mike Rhoads at VCU.

100%Committed!!!🖤💛 Here I come Ram Nation🐏 pic.twitter.com/xdzC75UJhG — Christian Fermin (@CFerm21) July 3, 2021

The Pocono Mountain West star chose the Rams over Penn State, Pittsburgh, Temple and St. Joe's - so the only school outside his home state. That said, he'll play for a local coach in the Mahanoy City-native in Rhoads.