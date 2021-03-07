x
Christian Fermin Commits to VCU

Pocono Mountain West Forward To Play for Rams and Mahanoy City-Native Mike Rhoads

SCRANTON, Pa. — Saturday was decision day for one of the best high school basketball players not just in our area, but in the country. Christian Fermin made it official on social media. He's playing for Mike Rhoads at VCU. 

The Pocono Mountain West star chose the Rams over Penn State, Pittsburgh, Temple and St. Joe's - so the only school outside his home state. That said, he'll play for a local coach in the Mahanoy City-native in Rhoads.

The 6'10" junior will play his senior season with the Panthers before suiting up for the Rams. Fermin played AAU ball with NEPA Elite last season before joining the PSA Cardinals of the Nike EYBL circuit this year.