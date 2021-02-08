Christian Fermin Commits To VCU And Coach Mike Rhoades

Fermin was 2nd team All-State in 6A in 2020-2021 season at Pocono Mountain West

POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — On July 3rd 6'10" center Christian Fermin made the decision to play college basketball for Mike Rhoades at Virginia Commonwealth University.

The Pocono Mountain West senior narrowed the list down to 5 schools before choosing VCU. Temple, Penn State, Saint Joseph's and Pittsburgh we're in the final five.

"They we're just a program that showed the most love. They are the program that recruited me the best. It was the right time for me to commit, and it was the right program. They just had everything that I wanted in a program I am going to go in there and there is going to be an opportunity for me to play as a freshman. I am going to be able to prove myself there. I am going to have an opportunity to grow. I am going to have coaches that are going to back me. There are NBA players on the coaching staff. They have a great coach and a great history too and they just have a top 20 team in the nation year in and year out, so I just knew that it was the right place for me to go," said Christian.

Fermin has developed his skills since 8th grade, and made 2nd team All-State in 6A last year and ranked in the top 150 nationally by Rivals. His 10 blocked shots in the District 11 quarterfinals last season set the bar for his summer success recently at the Nike Peach Jam.

"For me personally going down to Georgia and playing in the Peach Jam I already felt that I proved that I am top 100 player in the country. I felt like a lot of people are starting to see that. I feel like that is the general opinion right now and I am just waiting for that to be a stamp when the rankings come out and we are going to see where I am really standing, " again said Christian.

100%Committed!!!🖤💛 Here I come Ram Nation🐏 pic.twitter.com/xdzC75UJhG — Christian Fermin (@CFerm21) July 3, 2021

"You know in the end for him I just think that the fit at VCU was the right one for him. He loved their staff. He loved their campus. He loved their facilities, " said Rich.

The Panthers only played 11 games last season and lost two really good guards to graduation. So for Coach Williams these summer practices are important to get these kids ready to play with Christian.

"The special thing about him is that he is trying to drag guys to the gym everyday. Get guys in here to put in the extra work and that is what makes him different and that is what makes him special," again said Rich.