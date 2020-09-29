Chase Down Podcast: Chase Senior and Matt McGloin Break Down Week Three of the NFL Season

Aaron Rodgers is motivated and has the Packers out to a scorching hot start, while Russell Wilson just put together the best three game stretch we've ever seen! How about those 3-0 Bills and the play of Josh Allen? Nick Foles works his magic again. Come on Atlanta! Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are starting to put it together and the Eagles continue to struggle. All that and more as Chase Senior and Matt McGloin take you through the week three slate.