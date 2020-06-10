Chase Down Podcast: Chase Senior & Matt McGloin Break Down Week Four of the NFL Season

It was a busy week in the NFL on the field and off of it. Chase Senior and Matt McGloin break it all down. We saw our first COVID delay, Cam Newton tested positive for the coronavirus and Bill O'Brien got fired by the Texans. The Browns go into Dallas and hang 49 points on the Cowboys, Josh Allen continues to shine for the unbeaten Bills, the Panthers are playing good ball, Chicago saw the Nick Foles experience, Carson Wentz lifts the Eagles to a victory and Tom Brady, the ageless wonder chucks five touchdowns.