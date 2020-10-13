Chase Down Podcast: Chase Senior and Matt McGloin Break Down Week 5 of the NFL Season

On the same day Alex Smith returned from an injury that nearly took his life two years ago, Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome injury that ended his season. Chase Senior and Matt McGloin discuss that, plus Russell Wilson does it again. Did Mike Zimmer make the right decision? The Raiders stun the Chiefs on the road. The Browns are for real! All that and much, much more. Enjoy! Listen below or wherever you listen to your podcasts.