Chase Senior and Matt McGloin break down week seven in the NFL. Tom Brady and the Bucs are rolling, while Bill Belichick and Cam Newton....are not Steelers vs. Titans was a heavyweight fight. OBJ injury, Baker Mayfield gets hot, Russell Wilson against Kyler Murray is going to be fun for a while and much more. Enjoy! Listen below or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.
Chase Down Podcast: Recapping Week 7 in the NFL with Matt McGloin
The former West Scranton, Penn State, NFL and XFL quarterback offers up his analysis with Chase Senior