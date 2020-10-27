x
Chase Down Podcast: Recapping Week 7 in the NFL with Matt McGloin

The former West Scranton, Penn State, NFL and XFL quarterback offers up his analysis with Chase Senior
Chase Senior and Matt McGloin break down week seven in the NFL. Tom Brady and the Bucs are rolling, while Bill Belichick and Cam Newton....are not Steelers vs. Titans was a heavyweight fight. OBJ injury, Baker Mayfield gets hot, Russell Wilson against Kyler Murray is going to be fun for a while and much more. Enjoy! Listen below or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. 
Podbean |Oct 26, 2020