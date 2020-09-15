Chase Down Podcast: Chase Senior and Matt McGloin Recap Week 1 of the NFL Season
The former West Scranton, Penn State and NFL Quarterback offers his expertise and helps breaks down the action
Credit: WNEP
Football is back! Chase Senior brings on West Scranton High School graduate and former NFL and XFL quarterback Matt McGloin to run through the week one slate of games.
Could the Chiefs be even better this year? Aaron Rodgers is out to prove himself. Joe Burrow and Kyler Murray have bright futures. What happened to the Eagles? Should the Bucs be concerned? Cam dazzled in his debut. All of that and more from a packed week one! Enjoy.
Listen below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.
