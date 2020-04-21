Chase Down Podcast: 10-Time State Champion Head Coach, Jim Roth

Jim Roth has coached the Southern Columbia High School football team in Catawissa, Pennsylvania for the past 36 years. In that time, Roth has led the Tigers to a state record 10 state championships. He's currently second place on the all-time wins list in Pennsylvania behind the late, great George Curry. What's Roth up to during the pandemic? How did he fall in love with football? How has he built and established a winning culture for nearly four decades after taking over a program that was in the basement when he arrived? Is the 2019 team the best he's ever coached? We tackle that and much more. You can listen below, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.