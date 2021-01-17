Chargerettes Get Ready as Carbondale Opts In to LIAA Basketball Season

Carbondale Will Compete in Winter Sports After Opting Out of Fall Sports

CARBONDALE, Pa. — While some schools have a few basketball games under their belts, others have yet to play a game this season - in any sport. One of those schools is Carbondale, which opted out of fall sports this year, but after a school board vote, they will participate in winter sports. So, the girls basketball team is back on the court and they're not taking this opportunity for granted.

"It was pretty tough getting to see other schools be able to participate in it and we weren't able to have that opportunity, but I feel like with that being gone, we have more motivation to do better with basketball," Carbondale senior guard Deana Mancuso said. "I feel like everyone's kind of excited that we actually get something and we get to get some sort of closure of our senior year."

"Having the opportunity to have a senior basketball season is really nice," Carbondale senior forward Giana Arnese added. "I was a little surprised at first. I did not think they were going to allow us to play such a close contact game, but seeing that they gave us the opportunity, I'm more than excited to have this chance to be able to play the sport I love."

"We just kept pushing, asking the board to give us a chance to play and once they said yes, we were able to start practice January 4," Carbondale Girls Basketball Coach Will Reckless said. "Every day's a blessing to be here. I'm so happy to be given the opportunity to be able to play this season."