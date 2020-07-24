The Final Season For Forsette And Merrifield At West Scranton In Football, Basketball and Baseball

Finishing their 10 years of friendship together during football, basketball and baseball

SCRANTON, Pa. — Nick Forsette and Cayden Merrifield have been friends for the last 10 years playing sports together from youth football and basketball to the Minooka Cal Ripken Baseball League. There final season of high-school football for the West Scranton Invaders begins August 10th with the hear acclimation period for all players.

'It's definitely exciting you know. Me and NIck have been playing together for a while now and we had a good season last year and looking forward to this year and we will work hard for this so hopefully we have a season," said Cayden.

"It was amazing when I found out that we could still have a season hopefully. I mean last year we we're a little rough but we played hard. It will be great if we can have another season this year," said Nick.

For four years now Nick and Cayden have been on the same team whether it's football, basketball, or baseball. The last time that they we're on opposing teams was in Little League over at West Scranton

.

"Those games we're pretty competitive. What do you remember about those games? I remember how dirty Cayden's curve ball was. He got everyone out with that. Those games we're tough. We always fought hard. it was fun," again said Nick.

"We are always talking. We have a game like today baseball and we are always talking about sports and what we can do to get better and things like that," again said Cayden.

Merrifield was a Lackawanna League Division I All-Star in basketball his junior season averaging 18ppg. In football over 1,200 yards passing 14 touchdowns and over 500 yards rushing last year Forsette being a favorite target.

"Our chemistry together is insane. He was our best wide receiver last year and he had a great year and our chemistry on that basketball court was always there and on the baseball field it's always there. We just have a great chemistry together," added Cayden.

"It's amazing. He is probably one of the best athletes around here definitely. He is such a competitor and he is a leader. He is very good It's fun playing with him," added Nick.

Nick and Cayden making memories one's they will remember together.