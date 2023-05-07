Carson Persing From Danville Heads To Lafayette To Play Football In The Fall

Persing helped the South win the recent District IV All-Star Football game

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Carson Persing the 1st team All-State wide receiver for Danville picked up right where he left off last November in the recent UPMC Orthopedic Care District IV All-Star Football game. An MVP performance and the final grab to give the South the 9-7 win.



“Is this a great way to end your high-school career? Of course. I mean this is the most exciting game of the year arguably. You get out here with people that you compete against. Another physical game obviously can see that and it's coming down to overtime it’s fun. Just to cap it off this way and get ready for college is fun,” said Carson.

With 24 touchdowns this past season and over 1.100 yards receiving Persing helped guide Mike Brennan's team to an overall record of (12-1) with the season ending by the narrowest of margins a 21-19 loss to Wyomissing in the "3A" State Quarterfinals.



“What did you learn from Coach Brennan obviously coming in with a couple of state titles at Mount Carmel and had you guys playing some great football? He kind of taught me how to be a man. I grew up around him and started that since I was like 15 years-old to 18 years-old I was around him. So, instilling a lot of those things in your mind to help you be successful especially him playing college football and being around football his whole life just to prepare me for that,” again said Carson.



Persing heads to the Patriot League to play Division I college football for Lafayette. The opener is September 2nd at Sacred Heart then the Leopards are at Duke a week later.