Callejas Proud of Crusaders' Run to PIAA Quarterfinals

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The Holy Cross boys basketball team gave Constitution all they could handle, but came up short, 50-48, in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals. This team clearly rallied around Head Coach Al Callejas, who continued to coach while battling cancer. Their season may have come to an end this week, but the Crusaders still made this a memorable and emotional run for Callejas.

"What a gutsy effort it was by our kids and like they always do, they fought," Callejas said. "They never quit and unfortunately we came up a bucket short. It was a tremendous run. At one point, we had won 4 and lost 5 and things didn't look like we'd ever see March, but they came and our guys rolled off 16 out of 17, something like that and I'm so proud of them and my coaches. My coaches did a great job helping me out on days I didn't feel so good and they deserve a tremendous amount of credit. Just being able to do what I've always done helps be keep things going and positive and hopefully I'll feel good enough for that to continue."