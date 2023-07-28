Butler Began His Coaching Career At Bishop Hannan With Gerry McNamara

Butler was an assistant coach with John Bucci and Paul Johnson

SCRANTON, Pa. — Greg Butler runs his basketball camp at Riverfront Sports in Scranton for the 7th year. Kids come here to learn the fundamentals from a coach who sees some of the best basketball talent in the country come through Scranton.



“We are going to focus on the skills especially on their footwork. I think that is where you start. And then obviously all the skills of passing and shooting and ball handling and driving to the basket and of course some defense,” said Greg.

Butler go into coaching in the early 2000's after graduating there in the late 1990's. It was a chance to learn from Coach John Bucci, Paul Johnson and others at a time when Gerry McNamara was beginning his run with the Golden Lancers.



“Coach Bucci and Coach Johnson both I think about them every day. Wish we could still have a few conversations because I often have those and those times for advice. We had great times and they just instilled in me supporting people and supporting kids and helping them out and supporting each other as well,” again said Greg.

For Coach Butler his fondest memories of watching Gerry McNamara play basketball at Bishop Hannan obviously the night down in Martz Hall in the Eastern Final against Trinity when he poured in 55 and the Gerry's first varsity game against Williamsport. Yes! Coach Butler was there to witness that.



“You know he just fit right in. We knew that he was a special player early. But he hit the ground running and that was a great win for them. And just a fabulous performance. One of many that we're to come,” added Greg.

Butler is behind producing some of the best talent here in NEPA and he says more is on the way.



“I think that it is going to be great. We have a lot of talent around here. A lot of kids and supportive parents who work hard and hopefully along the way I can help whoever wants the help and I think that the sky is the limit,” said Greg.