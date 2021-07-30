Buffy Kaiser Hoping To Make It Onto The Muscle And Fitness HERS Magazine Cover

Fitness trainer and instructor from Lycoming County hopes to make the semifinals for National Magazine contest

MUNCY, Pa. — It's another spin class inside EPIC Fitness in Muncy for owner and instructor Buffy Kaiser. The former wellness director for the Eastern Lycoming YMCA has always been involved in fitness and living a healthy lifestyle.

"And then I opted to branch out on my own in 2015 and just kept going from there. It was a lot larger, more clients, and a lot of trainers but I had little time," said Buffy.

In June friends nominated Buffy for the Ms Health and Fitness for 2021. The winner to be on the cover of Muscle and Fitness HERS magazine and receive $20,000. After weeks of voting Buffy keeps advancing on each group vote count. The semifinal round ended Thursday night.

"I believe that they accepted anyone in the athletic field to you know join it. Give it a shot. I really didn't think much of it, and then I won the first round, and then the first round became the top 15, and then the top 15 became the top 10," added Buffy.

We'll growing up Buffy did play a sport. She ran track at Williamsport Area high-school. She is a mother of three and a grandmother of six, and has been a personal trainer and running her business out of EPIC Fitness for the past 5 years.

"Plain and simple you just need to move. You just need to move. I made it my lifestyle hence I train physically all day, but my output isn't the same as what I teach at night," again said Buffy.

Part of the voting process involves donating to Jared Allen's home for Wounded Warriors. Buffy is honored to be part of the fitness element for the magazine but believes the real goal here is helping our veterans.

"But they are also contributing to the Wounded Warriors foundation for veterans and helping them build homes and I think that is wonderful," said Buffy.

EPIC stands for empower, passion, inspire and confidence and Buffy has all four.