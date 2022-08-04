Buffalo Introduces Becky Burke as Women's Basketball Coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University of Buffalo introduced Becky Burke at a press conference Friday. She becomes the 13th Women's Basketball Coach in program history. The Abington Heights product and former Louisville star spent the last two seasons coaching at USC Upstate, where she was just named the Big South Coach of the Year, but that was in South Carolina. The Clarks Summit-native said part of what made the opening at Buffalo so appealing is that it's a lot closer to home.

"I'm just a small town kid from Scranton, Pennsylvania, right down the road," Burke said in her press conference. "This will be the closest I've ever been to home. I'm very familiar with this region. I'm very familiar with the area from a recruiting standpoint. Also, how awesome is it to get to take over a program that's had such tremendous success? Makes a lot of sense from a number of different aspects and my next move was one that I wanted to make sure that I could have roots here and I could be here and sustain something for the long term. That's not something I've had the opportunity to do yet. So, I'm looking forward to that here."