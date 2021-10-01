Bucknell Men Fall to Lafayette 83-60

Scranton Prep Graduate Leo O'Boyle Scored 13 Points to Help the Leopards Top the Bison

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Scranton-native Leo O'Boyle scored 13 points and the Lafayette men's basketball team beat Bucknell 83-60 on Saturday evening. With the loss, the Bison fall to 0-3 on the season.

Here's today's starting lineup as we get underway vs. Lafayette! First start of the year for Newman at center. pic.twitter.com/mNJ3e2b05B — Bucknell MBasketball (@Bucknell_MBB) January 9, 2021

"There's two things going on," Bucknell head coach Nathan Davis explained. "I think one, we're playing timid, especially offensively. I think we're playing panicked. We fall asleep and we let something bad happen on offense and it affects our defense or something bad will happen on defense and it will affect our offense and we've got to be way more consistent."

"The last weekend was very difficult just starting to play games, league games especially just like that, but this week I think we came out with a lot more composure," O'Boyle said. "I did very well attacking the glass. That's for sure. Got some easy put backs for twos, some easy shots to get me going. So that definitely helped a lot."