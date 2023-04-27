Steelers trade up to No. 14, select Georgia OT Broderick Jones

The team agreed to a deal with the New England Patriots to move up to pick No. 14 to select former Georgia OT Broderick Jones.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pittsburgh Steelers provided quarterback Kenny Pickett with some needed protection, trading up to acquire offensive tackle Broderick Jones of Georgia with the 14th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

The Steelers sent the 17th pick and a fourth-round selection in this year's draft to New England to move up and acquire the 6-foot-4, 311-pound Jones.

Jones will likely have a chance to start immediately at left tackle, where Dan Moore Jr. had started each of the last two seasons. Moore took a step backward in 2022.

Pittsburgh spent a portion of the offseason revamping its offensive line, signing veteran guards Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig in hopes of improving a unit that struggled at times even when healthy.

Now the Steelers add Jones, the first offensive lineman they've taken in the first round since David DeCastro, the 24th pick in 2012.