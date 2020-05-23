"Bridy-Ruane Field" new name for field at Kemp Memorial Stadium in Shamokin

Anonymous $250,000 donation comes in for naming rights for next 15 years

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Kemp Memorial Stadium in Shamokin is getting the finishing touches from workers who have been here the last month. It's part of the turf replacement project for the Indians. And with the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania stepping in with an anonymous $250,000 donation the Shamokin Area School District announcing it will be the "Bridy-Ruane Field" at Kemp Memorial Stadium for the next 15 years.

"It's really amazing. Our field was definitely outdated something that we really needed. It just goes to show you the local support that we have and how much our school district means to people in the community," said Henry.

School board president Brian Persing saying," We are honored to name the field "Bridy-Ruane Field" in recognition of the decades of contributions these families have made to Shamokin, Coal Township and the surrounding communities. We also thank the anonymous donor whose $250,000 donation could not have come at a better time for our budget," said Brian.

"The donor wants to remain anonymous so that is all that I was given. They don't want any credit or notoriety for it they just want to remain anonymous and you just have to respect it and that is amazing," again said Henry.

Besides the football team using this new turf in the fall Coach Hynoski tells me boy's and girl's soccer will play here and in the spring the baseball and softball teams can use this new turf for some practice.

"Yes definitely I think that it will be a great change and I think that it is going to be a safer product for our student athletes to play on. And not just for football but for soccer also," again said Henry.

When the fall schedule rolls around Shamokin will have new turf for the students to enjoy and fans to see when the sports resume.