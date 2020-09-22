Chase Down Podcast: Chase Senior and Matt McGloin Recap Week 2 of the NFL Season

Week two is in the books! Chase Senior and former Penn State, NFL and XFL quarterback run through what was a stacked week two slate in the NFL. Cam Newton and Russell Wilson put on a beautiful quarterback display. Who are you taking, Joe Burrow or Baker Mayfield. Can the Falcons recover from that historic collapse? How about the development of Josh Allen? Buy your Kyler Murray stock!! All that and more. You can listen below or anywhere you listen to your podcasts.