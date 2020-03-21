Brayden Knoblauch making history for the Blue Raiders until everything was put on hold

Tamaqua made a run in the state football playoffs and are doing the same in basketball

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Coming off a state football run where Tamaqua made it to the state semifinals eventually losing to Wyoming Area quarterback Brayden Knoblauch then took his skills to the hard court this winter and with a (21-7) record the Blue Raiders are now in limbo due to the corona-virus outbreak waiting to play Pope John Paul II in the 4A quarterfinals.

"Just wow! I mean I heard about this virus and all that but just to see how quickly that it's been spreading all around and for everything to be shut down and trickle down into the high school sports and have then postpone or maybe cancel the PIAA state tournament for basketball has just been crazy to see how everyone has reacted to it so far," said Brayden.

Like all spring sports athletes everything is on hold. For Brayden it's baseball.

"In school when we found out that we we're going to have the two weeks off a couple of days after that I went down to the YMCA and I have just been playing basketball there and lifting a little bit and me and a couple of my buddies and my girlfriend and a few friends have just been going and we just go shoot basketball outside for a little bit," again said Brayden.

For Brayden his specialty is probably football. Just a few weeks ago he committed to Susquehanna University where he will play quarterback and the River hawks are coming off one of the best season in school history.

"In my opinion I think that I may have played my last game as a senior in high-school just because of how everyone is reacting and watching the news and seeing how it's all over social media. it doesn't seem like it's going to be a quick process to get back into the swing of things so I just think that the senior season for a lot of seniors is over. It's heartbreaking but there is not much that we can do about it," added Brayden.