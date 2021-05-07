Brandon Zimmerman Breaking Records For Danville Track and Field

Zimmerman Breaks Two School Records, Including Long Jump Set Back in 1968

DANVILLE, Pa. — Rain or shine, Brandon Zimmerman’s dedication to his craft on the track is a 365-day commitment.

”It’s definitely a year-round thing," Zimmerman said. "Over the summer, every single day, I’m doing something whether it’s lifting, of course, I've got to stay flexible with the hurdles and the jumping, as well."

Brandon Zimmerman of Danville improves on his own PA#2 and wins the boys 300m hurdles in 39.24, making it a hurdles sweep on the day! #ShipInvite pic.twitter.com/l1hQvQUVXo — PennTrackXC (@PennTrackXC) April 17, 2021

Newswatch 16 caught a glimpse of that determination last summer at Vaportrail in Bloomsburg, training that’s clearly paying off.

"He’s a hard worker, he’s dedicated and he’s got a lot of natural ability," Danville Boys Track and Field Coach Jon Vella said. "It’s unfortunate that we lost last year, but as far as his times and distances, you can tell that he’s adapted well and he seems to be right where he needs to be coming into the postseason of this season.”

In his senior season, Zimmerman has already broken two school records – in the 300 hurdles and in the long jump with a leap of 23 feet, 3 inches, breaking a record set back in 1968.

”This year’s actually my first year doing long jump," Zimmerman admitted. "So, I didn’t even know that I could do that. It’s a really big honor, knowing that my name’s going up on the banner and that I will now be known as the school record holder for those events, it’s a huge accomplishment.”

”We’ve been trying to get that school record for a long time," Vella added. "I’ve been coaching for 20 years and it is the longest standing record at Danville and it’s nice to have Brandon have gotten that. So, I don’t think he’s done breaking records, personally.”

”I’m within reach of the school record in both my 110 hurdles and the 200 sprint as well," Zimmerman said. "So, I’m hoping I can take those two, as well on the way to states, which is always the goal.”