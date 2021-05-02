Irish Boxing Club sets up temporary facility inside Marketplace at Steamtown

Weston Field was shut down back in December from the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's been a year of shutdowns, delays and cancellations for boxing promoter Doug Long. In December the City of Scranton closed Weston Field to slow the exposure of the COVID-19 virus. That forced the Irish Boxing Club to relocate. Two months later they have a new temporary home inside the Marketplace at Steamtown. For this non-profit organization that's been around for 35 years, it was a chance to go back to a place where they held boxing cards before.

"The early '90's we used to have the weigh-ins for the Pennsylvania Golden Gloves at the middle of the fountain there," said Doug.

Trainer Gene Reed had to make adjustments to his schedule to get this facility open. They will be here 7 days a week now training.

"I got to see a lot of guys smile and a feeling of joy knowing that we are back in our routine today, and yet a routine is so important to your training routine because that is what you do day in and day out. Everybody here we are very grateful to John Basalyga for getting us back in here and to be able to do what we do," said Gene.

"I'm thankful every day that John gave us the room here and we got the ring and we are back to work," said Shawn.

"This is a great place to be and I recommend it for anybody any age especially the young people, but old men like myself you can get in here and make something happen and make your life better," said Nicholas.

Indoor attendance at sporting events in Pennsylvania is still at 15% capacity so Long and the Irish Boxing Club are on hold until the end of March.

"Genetti Manor is still set up with lighting and chairs for the fights since the Turkey Brawl was canceled, and March 27th is the next boxing date that I have set up. That is the last that we can take it before Genetti's tells me to tear down, so Genetti's is still set up for boxing what a world we live in," added Doug.