Boxing Canceled at Genetti's

"Here it is," Long explained. "Usually, we're torn down. The chairs are ready. All the lighting is up, all the music. There's two days worth of work of putting certain lighting in a ballroom that we have and the people in the area love it. We've never canceled and here were are. Everything's set up. Lights are on and we're going to try to hold tight here until February the 20th and set a date today to try it again. Some people would think, 'Well why does he keep trying or whatever?' but our gym has athletes in it that are mentally devastated, training right up to getting in the ring a couple days beforehand. It's just disappointing for me. I really want to bring the athletes and bring some normalcy to Lackawanna County through boxing with what we've done here for 25 years at Genetti's."