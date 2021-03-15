Blue Mountain Swim Teams Three-Peat at Districts

The Eagles Girls and Boys Both Won the District XI Swim Team Title For a Third Straight Year

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — At Blue Mountain, District XI swim titles come in pairs. The Eagles just completed a three-peat in both girls and boys. The success is no coincidence, it coincides with the hiring of Head Coach Rob Marra, though he’s quick to give credit where credit is due.

"I very much view the success comes from the swimmers," Marra said. "They’re the ones that put in the hours. I’ve been very blessed that my first year in, everybody took very well to how we’ve kind of transformed the program and they’ve definitely seen the success from that.”

”It’s crazy to think that this is our third year in a row winning districts," Blue Mountain sophomore Hannah Magdeburg said. "It has to mean that we’re getting coached right.”

It’s worked out for Magdeburg. The sophomore won district gold in both the 50 and 100 free and was named Outstanding Swimmer of the meet.

Congratulation Ladies. Hannah “Outstanding Swimmer of the Meet”. Congratulations Hannah. BM Proud!! pic.twitter.com/rSZqoNQpe2 — BMSD Athletics (@BMSDAthletics) March 7, 2021

”I wasn’t expecting to go into the meet winning two individuals," Magdeburg admitted. "I was just hoping to win two relays. It just felt amazing.”

But Magdeburg isn’t the biggest name on this team. That honor is shared by two teammates - a brother and sister with a famous last name here in Schuylkill County - Yuengling.

”Everyone just kind of knows it now," Blue Mountain senior Derrick Yuengling said. "You go anywhere and you have an official say ‘Oh, is that you? Is that you? Are you related?’ It feels good. We’re known for something other than a brewery.”

”It doesn’t really affect anything," Blue Mountain junior Morgan Yuengling added. "It’s just definitely that I want to make the family proud.”

By associating the Yuengling name with something new: swimming. Derrick and Morgan are Dick Yuengling’s grandchildren. They both won district medals on relay teams, a sibling rivalry that only helps the Eagles.

”It’s definitely interesting," Morgan said. "Him and I, we sometimes race each other, and we just have little bets, see who can win, who goes faster.”

”There’s some family competition going on," Derrick said. "I’ll smoke her from time to time, but it’s all fun.”