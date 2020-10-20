Blue Knights Quest for District Three-Peat

Luke Johns Leading Wyoming Seminary Boys Soccer Team, Searching for Third Straight District Title

KINGSTON, Pa. — The Wyoming Seminary boys soccer team knows how to win. In two years under Aaron Littzi, the Blue Knights have two district titles. In year three, they’re once again the top, Class 2A school in the district and with seven seniors on the pitch, they have the experience to do it again.

"We have boys that played in multiple district finals that are seniors this year," Littzi, the Wyoming Seminary Boys Soccer Coach, said. So it really helps them have that seniority and that experience of playing in highly competitive games."

"Winning over the years has definitely been kind of like the standard," Wyoming Seminary senior defense Cooper Wood added. "We’ve got to win and that’s how everyone else feels on the team."

Among those seniors is Luke Johns, who’s having just an outstanding season. He came into the week with 18 goals scored, good enough for second in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

"There’s a lot of pressure on a lone striker," Johns said. "So yeah, when you’re put in a position to score, you’ve got to finish. I’m a fast guy. I look for goals. I’m always hungry, always ready to score and it’s all I do is score.”

"Luke Johns has been our leading goal scorer basically since his freshman year," Littzi said. "Every year, he’s come in. He has a knack to score and he just knows how to find the goal."

Goals the Blue Knights hope can help this team three-peat, as District II Class 2A champs.

Boys Varsity Soccer | WyoSem - Kingston, PA 2019 Season Led by seniors Reggie Grayek, Jared Weisenberger, and Andrew Lehman, the Blue Knights defended their District 2 Class AA title with a win over Wyoming Area in the championship game. Sem won the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 title with a 13-0 record.

”That’s the only thing that fuels this team is that three-peat for a district championship," Johns said. I think that’s our end goal for this year.”