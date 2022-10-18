Blue Knights Football Team With The Building Blocks From Around The World

Sem is (3-2) this season and on the winning ways

KINGSTON, Pa. — "Hey swarm on three finish on six...1, 2 3, swarm...4, 5, 6 finish," said the team captain and players.

The Blue Knights of Wyoming Seminary already have wins over Peddie and Kiski School this season. Part of the College Football Prep Schedule with a roster composed of kids from Nigeria, France and Canada Head Coach Kevin Burke is in the process of building something here in Luzerne County.

"So when I saw that the position opened at Wyoming Seminary it aligned with my vision of running a program with elite academics, high level football and preparation for the next level," said Kevin.

19-year-old Hugo De La Cruz was born in Spain then moved to France before coming to the United States and attending Wyoming Seminary. This is his second season of American football and he loves every minute of it with his new teammates.

"I played a lot of different sports when I grew up. I played some soccer. A lot of soccer in France. I ran some track and did a bunch of stuff and here I am," said Hugo.

We'll Coach Burke works with the team that he has. Some of the schools on Sem's schedule have 3x the amount of players on their roster but the kids here on Sem are talented and they are winning.

Josh Ugochukwu Ezerioha from Nigeria is a prime example of living out a dream to play college football. A German coach saw his talents on the track and thought football might be a better fit.

"I had the body. I had the statue and the muscles they are big you know all the work in the gym. Right! So he put me on the field and grown grass and grown men like everywhere and like ok," said Josh.

Then there's Matthew-Michael Assivero from Ottawa. Sem was a fit because it was closer to home for his family.

"Back home obviously you have your family there so I was pretty used to having my parents push me academically and my coaches pushing me football wise. Once I came over here it was more on myself to push myself in school and football," said Matthew-Michael.

It's an education on and off the field for these students with plans to continue playing football in the future.