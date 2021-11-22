Blue Knights Celebrate 4th Straight State Field Hockey Title

Wyoming Seminary Defeated Oley Valley 6-0 to Claim Their 4th Straight PIAA Class 1A State Field Hockey Title

WHITEHALL, Pa. — History was made this weekend, as two local teams won back-to-back state championships. In Whitehall, the Wyoming Seminary field hockey team did more than that. They went back-to-back-to-back-to-back! In their 5th consecutive state championship game appearance, the Blue Knights beat Oley Valley 6-0 to win their 4th straight PIAA Class 1A state title.

"Everybody's emotions have taken over," Wyoming Seminary junior Ella Barbacci said. "Honestly, I have no words to say. It's just awesome, doing this as a family together. We all have faith in each other and I think that's one of the biggest things is our Sem field hockey family. I just think we came out today wanting to win it all."

"They always tell us at the start of the state run, you're climbing to the top and you got to get to the top and we've stayed there the past few years," Wyoming Seminary junior Emma Watchilla added. "So, it's a great feeling."