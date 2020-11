Bloomsburg hosts Lake-Lehman on Tuesday night

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — 1st round of state soccer schedule

-Tuesday November 10th

"A" girl's Montrose vs Moravian Academy at Emmaus at 6pm

"2A" girl's Lake-Lehman at Bloomsburg on the turf at 6pm

"A" boy's Millville at Mountain View in Kingsley on grass at 2:30pm no lights

"2A" boy's Wyoming Seminary vs Lewisburg at Danville at 6pm on the turf