Revisions to the schedule replace Illinois with Northwestern and moves up the Nittany Lions' bye week.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Big Ten Conference on Wednesday released a revised 2022 football schedule for Penn State, moving the Nittany Lions' bye week, switching up one opponent, and moving around several others.

Instead of facing Illinois next season, Penn State will host Northwestern on Oct. 1.

The Nittany Lions will now have a bye week on Oct. 8. After the bye, Penn State will visit Michigan on Oct. 22.

After opening both its season and Big Ten Conference play with a visit to Purdue on Sept. 3, Penn State will have three non-conference games against Ohio, Auburn and Central Michigan to close out September.

The Auburn game is a road game on Sept. 17.

Penn State's original schedule called for the Nittany Lions to host Ohio State on Oct. 1. Instead, that game has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 29.

Penn State's bye week was originally supposed to fall on Oct. 22, but the Nittany Lions will now host Minnesota on that date instead.

In November, Penn State is at Indiana, home against Maryland, at Rutgers, and closes out the regular season with a home game against Michigan State.

Here's the full (revised) schedule:

2022 PENN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 at Purdue

Sept. 10 Ohio

Sept. 17 at Auburn

Sept. 24 Central Michigan

Oct. 1 Northwestern

Oct. 8 Bye Week

Oct. 15 at Michigan

Oct. 22 Minnesota

Oct. 29 Ohio State

Nov. 5 at Indiana

Nov. 12 Maryland

Nov. 19 at Rutgers