Big "Mac" Brian McCormack Is Back For His Sophomore Season Of Cross Country For The Knights

Placed 1st at the 2021 Cliff Robbins Invitational

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Brian McCormack is ready to run. The Scranton Knights sophomore recently brought home a 1st place finish in the Cliff Robbins Invitational at Misericordia University against some pretty good competition. More running to the front is in the cards for Mac. Undefeated in junior high and after one season of varsity he is happy for the challenges in 2021.

"It is going great hitting my goals and where I am supposed to be, and I just feel good. I feel confident," said Brian.

"He is very dedicated. He puts the time in. He put the time in over the summer. He is motivated and he had some success in the beginning and I think that only thrives. He looks better each and everyday," said Jim.

Last year in the district meet Brian finished 5th in District II in "AAA" and then went on to have a 78th place finish in the state meet. With all that experience behind him he hopes that propels him into having a super sophomore season.

"Yeah I come out every race with every race is the same. No matter the competition anyone can win on everyday. So yeah I mean junior high was a blast. I loved that and yeah I just come out every race and race it like there is someone right behind me or someone right in front of me," added Brian.

Scranton's leader prior to McCormack taking the reign's was Josh Christianson poised and powerful. Brian is hoping to be the same or better in his career.

"It started late. I had a couple of small injuries tweaks in the summer but I got in mid-late summer and now it is all just coming together. I feel in shape and I feel that I am peaking right where I wanna," added Brian.

"You hear they say they want to be like Brian when I get on the varsity. But he had success on the junior high. He won the junior high league meet back in the day a few years ago and moved up as a freshman. He made states last year as a freshman so he is excited and the kids really love watching him race. So I am excited for him and the program is happy to have him," added Jim.