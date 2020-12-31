Legendary University Of Scranton Royals Head Coach Bob Bessoir Dies At 88

SCRANTON, Pa. — In 29 seasons Bob Bessoir won 554 games at the University of Scranton. He led the Royals to 2 NCAA Championships one in 1976 and then again in 1983. Bob passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 88. He took the Royals basketball team to 18 NCAA appearances. We talked with former player J.P. Andrejko earlier today via zoom. Andrejko is currently the Men's Head Basketball Coach at King's College and played for Bessoir at The University of Scranton.