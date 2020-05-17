Laubach shows his love for football in his spring workouts

Laubach will be a starting defensive end and fullback for the 2020 Berwick football team

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Mason Laubach isn't holding back.

The junior defensive lineman at Berwick is using his free time to train.

With the spring and summer showcase camps postponed coaches can't get that final look at the next crop of seniors. So this Mason is using the bulldog approach through social media.

"The videos on social media is just me having fun. Yes like you said. I've really just been doing my own thing and having a whole lot of fun while doing it. I posted a couple of dunking videos and finally got that done when we we're playing some pick up basketball and the weightlifting videos and everything it's just going great honestly," said Mason.

Mason comes here to Salem Elementary and the track a few days a week to work on his speed. He is also in his uncle's basement working on his strength.

"It's easier now honestly because we can work right from home. Now I can get in everything that I want to. I can get in even more work than I want as much as I want and whenever I want now," again said Mason.

A new twist for Mason in the fall a move to fullback. Coach DeFrancesco wants him more involved on both sides of the football.

"I will be getting the ball like half the time and I think that is going to be fun. It's my first time running the ball in high-school. Like last year I was supposed to touch the ball a little bit, but it never really happened that much. So this year they want to get it to me and I think that it's going to be a surprise and we will see what happens," added Mason.

The August 29th match-up with Southern Columbia highlights the Dawgs schedule and Mason wants to be ready.

"I think that it is going to be crazy. I think that it is going to be packed. I think that it is going to be one of the best games around for a long time to come; It is a match-up that has been wanting to happen for a couple of years now-for a while now actually and we are finally getting it and we are going to show them who we really are and we can compete with them just like they are," again said Mason.