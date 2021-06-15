Behind The Four Amazing Plays From The June Playoffs In Baseball And Softball

Ruddy, White, Crawford and Kaiser made the amazing plays for their teams

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — June 1st North Pocono junior centerfielder Ryan Ruddy had that Wow! What a play moment in the District 2 (5A) championship game against Abington Heights. The Trojans trailing 4-1 in the 5th inning. The Comets had them loaded when Matt Show put a charge into one that sent Ruddy scrambling to the fence.

His catch saved 4 runs keeping it close. Abington eventually winning the game 9-1

"I have never made a play on a ball going back. I thought it was out. I didn't think that I was going to get to it, " said Ryan.

"I just kind of just put my head down and ran to it when I started," added Ryan.

To make that amazing catch in left field Ryan used the speed he has gained from playing basketball. He tells me he ran almost 60 yards to make that catch near the fence.

"I was here I think and I just hit the fence. I didn't know how close that I was. That is still you indentation? Right there? That's where you hit? Yeah they we're looking at it after," again said Ryan.

On June 3rd it was Bailey White's Wow! What a catch moment. The senior Abington Heights centerfielder took away a 2-run homerun from West Scranton's Mia Butka in the District 2 (5A) championship game.

"Get out....oh my," yelled a fan.

West won the game 1-0 and there was little White could do when Gianna Russo hit one out.

"I didn't move very far. I don't believe. I was more focused on tracking it the whole time, because I didn't know where the fence was. It was kind of all just instinctual and everything just happened supernaturally great fully," said Bailey.

June 7th the wow what a play turned in by Central Columbia freshman catcher Payton Crawford.

Going behind the plate diving to catch the foul pop up preserving the 2-0 lead in the top of the 7th when Palmerton had the tying runs on base.

And we finish on June 10th with the 4th wow! what a play moment from Lake-Lehman sophomore right fielder Cole Kaiser.

Diving into foul territory for the out. Lake-Lehman defeating Trinity in the 3A state quarterfinal 2-0.