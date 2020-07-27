NEPA Elite U17 Boys Team Goes 3-0 in Hoop Group Showcase League Tournament

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The NEPA Elite U17 boys team coached by Brian Coyle won all three games they played in the Hoop Group PA Tip-Off at East Stroudsburg University over the weekend., beating South Jersey Hoops Elite 68-46 in the final game of the tournament.
Holy Redeemer's Justice Shoats was the leading scorer with a 41 point total in the three games.
"All these kids are looking to play at the next level," Coyle said. "A lot of them have college scholarship offers already. So that's fun to be a part of that type of basketball because it's really like the cream of the crop."
RELATED: NEPA Elite Joins AAU Circuit
"Yeah, I thought it was going to be a little rough coming back from quarantine, but I think we play well," Shoats added. "It makes me want to play a lot harder seeing that all these college coaches are out."