NEPA Elite U17 Boys Team Goes 3-0 in Hoop Group Showcase League Tournament

NEPA Elite Defeated South Jersey Hoops Elite 68-46.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The NEPA Elite U17 boys team coached by Brian Coyle won all three games they played in the Hoop Group PA Tip-Off at East Stroudsburg University over the weekend., beating South Jersey Hoops Elite 68-46 in the final game of the tournament.



Holy Redeemer's Justice Shoats was the leading scorer with a 41 point total in the three games.

Justice Shoats, Gavin Bednarz and Cole Walker combined for 41 points today to help NEPA Elite Coyle 17U boys finish 3-0 at Pennsylvania Tip-Off. https://t.co/U7kSHunedS pic.twitter.com/Ez9pFD3Q8d — NEPA Elite Basketball (@Nepa_Elite) July 26, 2020

"All these kids are looking to play at the next level," Coyle said. "A lot of them have college scholarship offers already. So that's fun to be a part of that type of basketball because it's really like the cream of the crop."