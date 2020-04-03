Bloomsburg Panthers boy's basketball team (18-7) wins 1st District Title in 22 years

"AA" champions in District IV now play Mountain View on Saturday

The (18-7) Bloomsburg Panthers boy's basketball team back at practice after winning the District IV "AA" championship game last week. Now they prepare to play Mountain View in the 1st round of the PIAA State playoffs.

"And these guys when they we're freshman won 6 games. So for them to stick with it and buy into the process and what we have been teaching..it's a rewarding feeling," said Mike O'Shea.

With a win over Wyalusing the Panthers snapped a 22 year streak of not winning a District Championship. The '98 team lost in the 1st round of states. So coach O'Shea's team if they can get a win against Mountain View that will make school history.

"We are just excited. It's a special time of year to be in March. It's the first day of spring sports but we are still playing hoops. You know we love it," added Mike.

"Yes coach Mike is a great coach and a great guy. He really turned this program around. We stood for the District Championship and states is looking good..And it's looking good for the first state win ever. It's pretty cool," said Cade Klinger

"It felt awesome! It was great! Now we can move onto states and get our first states win ever..It's super exciting," said Jack Howell.

"All the long practices coach would always say the practices are harder than the games and they definitely are. He is preparing us and pushing us each day for us to get better and better," said Joshua Confer-Fuller.

The 2020 champs in District IV include some of the elite programs in the area..St. John Neumann, Loyalsock and Montoursville...Bloomsburg is honored to be recognized with those teams.

"Are mentality from the start has been all in..It's on our T-Shirts and it's just about grinding in the summer, getting in the gym in the fall and really its' important to do things the right way," again said Mike.

"It feels good right now. It's good for our seniors to leave our mark. You know these underclassmen they are good and they are working hard and they want another one. They are hungry," added Joshua.