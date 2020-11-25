Lady Vikings Start Voluntary Conditioning For Basketball As Lavelle Commits To Drexel

Junior guard will join Murray from Dunmore at Drexel in two years

TAYLOR, Pa. — With every player wearing masks throughout the entire conditioning workout the Riverside Lady Vikes girl's basketball team prepares for an upcoming uncertain season.

"The pandemic had a lot of new restrictions that nobody is used to and I feel that it is kind of hard on us players and coaches to try to practice because it is hard to breath and stuff, but I am hoping that we will be able to play this season," said Kylie.

Part of the class of 2022 Lavelle a junior guard has made an early commitment to Drexel. She will join fellow Lackawanna League opponent Moriah Murrayfrom Dunmore at Drexel in 2 years. The list of Division I signees now includes Lavelle, Murray, Rachael Rose going to USC Upstate and Cecelia Collins to Bucknell.

'It says that there is a lot of great basketball being played and there are a lot of great players around here and we are excited to be in the middle of it. Even going back before that with LIzzy Spindler and Maddie Martin so this has been going on, and I don't see any reason for it to stop," said Jack.

"Me and Moriah are best friends. We have been since we we're little, but I just think that it will be a lot of fun now that we are both committed together and now we can just play basketball until then," added Kylie.

Kylie is really looking forward to her junior season here with the Lady Vikes and the one thing that she stressed to me was she wanted to improve on is the defense. She wants to be a team leader on that side of the basketball.

"Our main focus this year is defense and my main focus this year was to fix my shot and I think that I did that," again said Kylie.

"She picked a great school academically and she is a smart kid and she is going to go down there and excel. As far as the basketball goes I think that it is a good fit for her. I think that the sky is the limit for her athletically. Every time that we come into the gym she is doing something different and a little better so it is going to be fun to watch not even the next two years but when she goes down there as well," again said Jack.

The last two seasons the Riverside junior varsity team combined to go (35-0) so some new faces and talent will soon join Lavelle.