Old Forge Girl's Basketball Coach Begins Chemotherapy Treatments For Cancer

Coach Stack was diagnosed with gastric cancer back in August

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A lot of people get cancer and they battle through it. You seem like you are a fighter? Talk about the fight that is ahead for you?

"Oh! it's a big one. You know it's going to be tough, but I have a lot of treatments I am just starting treatments next week so hopefully I can come through it," said Ron.

Old Forge girl's basketball coach Ron Stacchiotti was diagnosed with gastric cancer in August. He begins the fight against this disease with chemotherapy. A plan set in motion by his doctors.

"Everybody tells me even when you get chemotherapy and the doctors say too that they don't want you sitting around. They want you being as active as you could doing your normal thing. Like going to work and hopefully I will be there with the girls," added Ron.

The Old Forge community is holding a 21 day event to raise money in support of coach. It's called "We Back Stack".

"Old Forge is a special place. I mean I have lived here my whole life so Old Forge is something. When something like this happens everyone just bands together," again said Ron.

Senior Blue Devil players Olivia Ciullo and Angelina Rios talk with coach almost everyday. To them he is more than just coach he is someone they respect and look up to.

"It was definitely like heartbreaking. He does everything for us year round. There is basketball season and then there is not. No matter when he is there for us whatever we need. It was heartbreaking," said Olivia.

"Hopefully he makes a fast speedy recovery because it won't be the same without Coach Stack," said Angelina

Coach Stack hopes to be in the gym here in Old Forge when the season starts. He has a great nucleus of players returning and he tells me is this team gels correctly they could make another run in states.

"If we didn't get hit by COVID I thought that we had a real good shot of making Hershey last year, and we got three starters back, so we are still going to be a good team I mean we got Olivia, Makayla, Angelina and we will fill in the pieces around them. We think that we can make another run," said Coach Stack.

If Coach Stack takes a leave of absence Assistant coaches Ed Brige and Rob Rasavour can step in and help lead this team.