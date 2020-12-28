Bucknell men's basketball team looking to get back on winning side

Davis begins his 6th season as the Bucknell Men's Head Basketball Coach.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In five seasons as the head coach of the Bucknell Men's Basketball program Nathan Davis has over 100 wins, 2 Patriot League Tournament titles and 2 trips to the NCAA tournament. Last season was the first losing one as the Bison finished (14-20). Davis is eager to get back to work and put the past to rest.

"You know it is kind of the light at the end of the tunnel. I think obviously the way the year ended we didn't have the year that we wanted to have. Probably starting practice and getting the opportunity to get back to where we want to be and hopefully play some games here in a couple of weeks is exciting and I think that our guys are looking forward to getting out there again and competing," said Nathan.

Xander Rice takes over for Jimmy Sotos at the point after Sotos transferred to Ohio State. Rice played in 34 games as a freshman. Now he has been asked to lead this offense.

"I am super excited about everything. I think that we have a really good team and a really promising team. I have worked really hard since last year and am excited to take a really big jump from kind of just a role player as a freshman and playing like a freshman to a real leader on the team," said Xander.

Andrew Funk and Walter Ellis round out the backcourt for Coach Davis. Paul Newman the 6'9" senior center slimmed down in the off-season. He should be more productive.

"Paul transformed his body. He is much more explosive. He went from I think last year where he played at 240lbs to where he is playing I think 225lbs now. So he is getting up quicker and he is finishing above the rim and he can run the floor now. And he can guard multiple positions, and he has been through this before, so he is a guy that will need to step up and really lead the way," added Nathan.

"I feel that my game has changed a lot. I am more explosive and more quick, quicker and everything. And more of a leader for the team because I know we didn't have that per say so much last year," said Paul.

The entire Bucknell Men's basketball team plans to stay on campus through the holiday break and continue practicing to get ready for their January 2nd game in Annapolis Maryland vs. Navy.