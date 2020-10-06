Zach McCambley Ready for 2020 MLB Draft

Former Pocono Mountain East Pitcher Projected to be Selected in Shortened MLB Draft

SCRANTON, Pa. — This is a big week for Zach McCambley.

"I've got a ton of emotions going on right now," McCambley said. "I've been dreaming about this moment since I was a little kid."

That little kid is now 21 years old, preparing for the 2020 MLB Draft. After pitching for Pocono Mountain East, he spent the last three years at Coastal Carolina, where he continued to perfect what's become his signature pitch.

"As far as him at the high school level, it's the best curveball that I've ever seen," former Pocono Mountain East Baseball Coach Matt Loringer said. "Hitters could never touch it and I was really excited to see on MLB.com put his curveball as the best in the draft. That's just unbelievable."

"I've never been a guy who could necessarily overpower you with 98 to 100 MPH fastball," McCambley said. "So just to have that secondary pitch for me, it's always been my weapon that I've used It helps my name get out there a little more. It definitely helps the draft status."

That draft status is more crucial than usual. Due to the pandemic, instead of 40 rounds, this year's draft only has five, yet McCambley is regarded so highly that he's still projected to be drafted.

"So obviously going from 40 rounds down to five rounds is a huge cut," McCambley said. "It's very humbling, coming from being an 18-year-old senior from Pocono Mountain East High School and wasn't going to go necessarily in the top five rounds out of high school to know, being 21, being a little more mature. I've always thought of myself as overlooked, more of an underdog type of person. All my teammates, all the coaches that I've had thus far up to this point have helped me get to where I am today, Coach Loringer, it's amazing and I think it's going to be for all of us, not just me."

"I wish I could take credit for things like the curveball and his attitude and stuff, but really, he came to us this way," Loringer said. "I'm just so happy for him. He really deserves all the positive that comes out of this."

"It's going to be relieving, but I know this is just the next step in the process of trying to make it all the way up to the big leagues," McCambley said. "I know I still have a long journey to go, but I think I'm more ready now than ever and I'm pretty excited for it."